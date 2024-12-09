Wheels in motion for Bay pupils as skateboarding programme ramps up sporting ability

A group of Year 7 pupils from Bay Leadership Academy are on a roll after completing a six week ‘Cruiser Award’ skateboarding programme.

Organised by Heysham School Games Organiser, Tim Fletcher, the course was designed to offer less mainstream physical activity opportunities and provide pupils with the skills to learn something new under the professional guidance of an independent, qualified skateboard coach.

The course, taught in special after school sessions, saw the budding boarders get to grips with health and safety, board maintenance, and learn the tips and tricks of the sport while working to obtain their Skateboard GB Cruiser Award. Kitted up with helmets, arm and knee pads, pupils found new meaning to the term 'board games' as they grew in confidence and skill.

Reflecting on the pupils' skateboarding success, Tim Fletcher, who is hosted at Bay Leadership Academy, said:

Pupils from Bay Leadership Academy participating in the ‘Cruiser Award’ skateboarding programme

"With funding from Active Lancashire - specifically the Opening School Facility Fund - for Bay Leadership Academy, it's brilliant to be able to open up the world of skateboarding to pupils and build their sporting confidence.

"We had glowing feedback from the participants and several of them have started skateboarding home from school already!"

Lee Waring, Principal at Bay Leadership Academy, added:

"We’re thrilled to see our pupils embrace skateboarding as part of their development. Trying a sport that’s outside the usual curriculum not only enhances their physical fitness but also builds resilience, confidence, and creativity.

“It’s fantastic to watch them take on new challenges, learn from each other, and have so much fun along the way."

With several free-to-access skateboard parks in the local area, and within walking distance of school, pupils are now able to hone their newfound sporting ability and develop their skating skills further.