What's on this week at The New Continental

Head down to the CAMRA award-winning pub, serving quality food, drink and culture on Preston's riverside, also home of live music & arts venue The Boatyard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday 27th March, Don't Go Into The Cellar theatre company present War Of The Worlds!

HG Wells’s classic tale is restored to its authentic Victorian setting in this original one-man performance, scripted and performed by Jonathan Goodwin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chances against anything manlike on Mars were a million to one. And yet, mankind finds itself on the brink of extinction when aggressive creatures from that remote planet land on Earth.

Spouky Kids & Korn Again

Doors open at 7.45pm for a prompt 8pm start. Tickets are £10 or £8 concessions.

On Friday 28th March, Unlocked presents 808 State DJ set plus special guests Tony Cannon an Nick Almond.

Mancunian electronic pioneers 808 State, known best for genre defining records including: Ninety, Gorgeous, ex:el and Don Solaris, are inspired equally by the haunting of their home city’s industrial past (and, for that matter, the influence of classic Detroit techno) but still remain true to their career-long focus on what’s to come next…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SOLD OUT - Join the waiting list on Skiddle and reserve your tickets if they become available.

808 State

On Saturday 29th March, don't miss this Nu-Metal-tastic double-header, with Spouky Kids & Korn Again!

Spouky Kids are the UK's only Marilyn Manson tribute, they'll be playing all the greatest hits of the Antichrist Superstar and boasting a fully replicated stage production so authentic it's not to be missed by any Manson fan.

Korn Again have the stamp of approval from the original band themselves, as they were joined on stage by Korn's bassist 'Fieldy' and drummer Ray Luzier during a show in December 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have wasted no time in cementing their claim as the world's premier Korn tribute act!

Don't Go Into The Cellar Theatre Company

Doors at 8pm, standing show.

Tickets are £12 advance or £14 on the door

For more information and to buy tickets visit the website: www.newcontinental.net

The New Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston, PR1 8JP

Tel: 01772 499425