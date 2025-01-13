What's On At Preston's New Continental This Week?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Head down to the CAMRA award winning pub with quality food, drink & culture on Preston's riverside also home of live music & arts venue The Boatyard.

On Thursday from 8PM in The Snug, it's a fantastic free entry event, an evening with Jackson Ward and Susannah Clegg performing their self penned songs, stories and Songs they wish they wrote.

Both influenced by Old School Country, they infuse their influences in their music but add their own stamp to it.

From Kyiv To The Kosmos

On Friday from 8PM it's The Ukrainians: From Kyiv to the Kosmos, featuring Cossack folk-punk pioneers Peter Solowka & Len Liggings (Ex-Wedding Present) bringing you an evening of tales and acoustic songs, telling how Ukrainian music was brought to the west - and beyond!

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.newcontinental.net

The New Continental, South Meadow Lane, PR1 8JP