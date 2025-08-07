What More UK team takes on Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in memory of colleague

A team of 15 employees from What More UK, the Lancashire housewares manufacturer, and owner of the well-known brands Wham and BetterWare, will take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge on Saturday 23rd August to raise vital funds for the Stroke Association.

The challenge will see the team, including Director Garry Ireland, scaling the three iconic peaks of Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, covering 24 miles with over 1,500 metres of ascent.

These formidable peaks form part of the Pennine range and encircle the River Ribble valley in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Those taking part from What More UK have been training hard in recent months and are now asking for support as they look to raise £1,500 for the Stroke Association in memory of their much-missed colleague, Stuart Fetigan, who sadly passed away last year after suffering a stroke.

Donations to support What More UK’s Yorkshire Three Peaks fundraising challenge can be made via their JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/what-more-uk-ltd

Garry Ireland, Director at What More UK, said: "Taking on the Three Peaks Challenge is no small feat, but every step we take is for Stuart and for the thousands of people affected by strokes every year.

"It’s a cause very close to our hearts, and the team have put in a lot of time training and preparing. We’re proud to support the Stroke Association, whose work makes a real difference to the lives of stroke survivors and their families."

Every day in the UK, 240 people experience the devastating impact of a stroke. The Stroke Association is the only UK charity providing lifelong support to stroke survivors and their loved ones.

You can learn more about Stroke Association on their website: https://www.stroke.org.uk/

What More UK manufacture metal and plastic housewares of all kinds, from around the sink items to garden, garage and officewares. What More is a proud member of Made in Britain and they export UK branded goods to 75 countries around the world, in addition to every major UK supermarket and another 1600 independent retailers.

For further information about What More UK, visit www.whatmoreuk.com