Whalley development voted best new development in the North at National Property Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whalley Manor, a joint venture between L&Q and Lovell Homes, won the ‘Best New Development in the North’ title at the First Time Buyer Readers’ Awards 2024.

The prestigious event aims to recognise and encourage excellence in the property industry, with a focus on providing exceptional properties for the next generation of homeowners. The shortlist for the awards is chosen by industry experts, with winners voted for by readers of First Time Buyer Magazine.

Whalley Manor in Clitheroe, Lancashire comprises two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes available through outright sale and Shared Ownership, catering to a range of buyers looking to live in the picturesque Ribble Valley. In addition to the high-quality homes on offer, the site boasts 10 acres of open space, including a linear park and a ‘trim trail’, encouraging residents and the wider community to embrace the outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Brenlund, L&Q Sales and Marketing Director said: ”We’re absolutely delighted Whalley Manor has been recognised as the Best New Development in the North at the First Time Buyer Readers’ Awards 2024. This award is a testament to the dedication of our entire team, who have worked tirelessly to create a community that not only offers beautiful, high-quality homes, but also complements the stunning Ribble Valley landscape.”

Street scene shot of award winning Whalley Manor, Whalley

Taking inspiration from the historic village of Whalley, all homes feature stone or traditional render finishes, slate grey roofs and heritage brickwork to seamlessly complement their surroundings.

Claire added: “Whalley Manor is a development we’re truly proud of, and we’re excited to see it continue to flourish as a place where residents can enjoy the perfect balance of countryside charm and modern living.”

This win affirms Whalley Manor as one of the most sought-after housing developments in the region, offering prospective buyers an ideal blend of rural tranquillity and contemporary comfort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the Best New Development in the North award, L&Q also received three other awards on the night, including Best First Time Buyer Family Home, Best Marketing Campaign, and a ‘Highly Commended’ award for Best Partnership.

For more information on L&Q and Lovell’s new homes, available with exclusive incentives, visit lqhomes.com/whalleymanor.