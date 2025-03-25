Westholme School is making a big bang for Science Week

Students from all year groups at Westholme School have been celebrating all things science as part of British Science Week.

Every child across the school has enjoyed taking part in quizzes and activities to spark a passion for the subject.

Head of Chemistry Amy Anafi, who organised the school-wide competition, said: “The activities have run all week, and the students have loved it! The theme was ‘change and adapt’ and they’ve been looking at everything from how animals have evolved to the effect humans are having on the planet.

“We have looked at how everything changes and evolves over time, and how they can be part of that – from becoming researchers and engineers to revolutionise the future. There are so many different career paths in science, and we hope this week has helped to ignite a passion and curiosity for the subject.”

Students take a look at the heat sensor technology.placeholder image
Students take a look at the heat sensor technology.

Pupils in Year 7 also enjoyed a fantastic day out visiting the Catalyst Science Discovery Centre in Widnes. They had fun exploring the interactive galleries where there is a whole host of hands-on Chemistry, Biology and Physics activities.

The highlight of the day was watching the amazing flash bang show where they were shown the all-time greats of the chemistry demonstrations – from elephants’ toothpaste to neutralisation rainbows to freezing daffodils with liquid nitrogen.

The students also enjoyed investigating thermoplastics, melting and remoulding plastic beads into keyrings to take home.

Prizes will be given to the winning forms once all the scores have been collated.

