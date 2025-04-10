Wednesday Group’s support for Rosemere

Members of the St Clare’s Wednesday Group, which meets in St Clare’s RC Church Hall, Fulwood, every Wednesday, has donated £200 to Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The group gets together to take on various activities throughout the year and supports a number of local charities and good causes.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.

For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit rosemere.org.uk

