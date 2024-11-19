Warden Construction completes work on Manchester Christmas Markets
With this year’s markets completed on schedule, visitors can look forward to exploring an array of stalls, enjoying festive activities, and seasonal treats.
Warden completed the installation for the second consecutive year on behalf of Manchester City Council and North West Construction Hub.
Ian Williams, managing director of Warden Construction, said: “We’re delighted to have been involved with the setup for Manchester’s iconic Christmas Markets for the second year running.
“Our team worked hard to ensure that each site across the city was prepared safely and efficiently, so visitors can enjoy the festive experience without a hitch. It’s a privilege to be part of such a beloved event in Manchester.”
The Warden team successfully oversaw the erection of all market stalls and features, including the installation and removal of Heras fencing to ensure a smooth setup process for structures and the delivery of materials.
Traffic management measures were implemented to support safe delivery routes, minimising disruptions in the city centre and carried out in coordination with the council to allow seamless operations alongside other seasonal activity.
The professional team for the installation included WMB Installations (electricians), Arena Group (fencing), and Go Traffic Management (traffic management).
The markets opened on Friday, November 8 and will remain a central attraction until December 22.