Walk the Lights gets green light

Originally scheduled for Friday, 3rd October, the five-mile walk from Bispham Tram Stop to Starr Gate had to be postponed after Storm Amy blew in, bringing lashing rain and strong winds. In spite of its re-arranged date, the walk still had 287 sign-ups and is on target to raise more than £10,000 for the charity.

Fundraising manager Sue Swire, who welcomed all walk finishers to nearby Sharples Hall for free refreshments and to receive certificates, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who supported Walk the Lights this year.

“The weather was just too awful to have kept the walk to its original date. Having to change to a new date at the last minute is never good. The number of sign-ups was more than we expected and those that did the walk had gone to a lot of extra effort to get additional sponsorship.”

Among those who took part was Fiona Turner, of Mellor, who is in treatment for skin cancer. Fiona walked with family and friends to raise £945. Another family group of walkers were the Blinkhorns, of Goosnargh. They raised more than £1,000 in support of staff at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s regional specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, where grandad David Counsell is being treated for throat cancer.

Mum and daughter Kassandra and Pippa Holden, of Cleveleys, raised £205 in sponsorship, while Bill Haworth, of Rossendale, donated £40 when he took on Walk the Lights for the 10th time joined by his wife Susan, granddaughter Zara and dog Robbie to mark the 10th anniversary of his successful treatment for prostate cancer at Rosemere Cancer Centre. Zara, 11, additionally gifted £10.

Groups of colleagues from Hays Travel, Fishergate, and Fulwood and Buckshaw Village law firm Marsden Rawsthorn as well as members of Chorley’s Endeavour BNI business networking group were also among the walk’s procession of participants.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated not only at Rosemere Cancer Centre but also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

