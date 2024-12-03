Walk into a Winter Wonderland at Whalley Manor!

Join in the festive fun this December, as L&Q host an evening for prospective buyers and new residents at their award-winning development, Whalley Manor, in the picturesque village of Whalley.

With music, wreath making and plenty of delicious food and drink for the whole family, the community-led event also provides a perfect insight into life at a Whalley Manor home, with residents who have recently moved in also joining the fun.

On Thursday 5th December between 6-8pm, guests can expect to enjoy fantastic entertainment from the Mellor Brook Community Ukelele Group, alongside an exclusive wreath making workshop with Whalley in Bloom – advance booking is essential as spaces are limited. There will also be delicious locally sourced canapes by Breda Murphy, with drinks supplied by The Whalley Wine Shop.

A joint venture between L&Q and Lovell Homes, Whalley Manor is nestled at the foot of the beautiful Ribble Valley, surrounded by paths and cycle routes. Not only is the area scenic, but it is also well-connected, with easy access to the M65 and Whalley train station – perfect for hosting family and friends over the festive season. Furthermore, there is plenty to keep residents occupied with local bars, restaurants and Whalley high-street all in walking distance from the development.

Offering 16 unique house types, from bungalows through to five-bedroom detached houses, homes have so far proven popular with a wide range of buyers – from downsizers and families to single purchasers and couples. A range of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes are currently available, with prices starting from £299,950. Tours of the show homes will be available on the evening.

Thursday 5th December

6-8pm

WHALLEY MANOR, SPRINGWOOD DRIVE, WHALLEY, BB7 9XJ

To join the Walley Manor Christmas event, please RSVP to: [email protected]. Spaces are limited – RSVPS essential.