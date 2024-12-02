Wain Homes Completes Two Preston Site Acquisitions

North West-based housebuilder Wain Homes will start the construction of 44 new homes at The Lawns on Whittingham Lane in Broughton this month after completing its second new site acquisition in six weeks to the north of Preston.

The 3.9 acre Whittingham Lane deal follows closely after the developer completed the purchase of the 5.2 acre Cardwell Farm site on Garstang Road in Barton where work is underway to build 47 new homes under the name Cardwell Park.

Wain Homes will contribute £1.44m towards primary and secondary education, sustainable transport, employment skills and community infrastructure as part of the development agreements on the two new developments.

The land on Whittingham Lane backs onto Wain Homes’ current Pinfold Manor development where the developer has already sold more than 50 per cent of the insert total number homes since launching sales in month and year.

Richard Chamberlain, managing director at Wain Homes North West, said: “Wain Homes already has a strong reputation in the north of Preston with our current Pinfold Manor development selling strongly and we recently successfully sold 74 new family homes at Cedar Place, across the road from Cardwell Park.

“Being based in the North West and achieving the coveted Home Building Federation Five-Star Builder status earlier this year will give customers the confidence to buy their new homes in a great location from a trusted, local independent housebuilder and we are expecting high levels of interest when the first properties go onto the market.”

The first homes for sale at The Lawns and Cardwell Park are expected to be released in early 2025.

The Lawns will include two, three and four-bedroom housetypes ranging from 643sq.ft to 1288sq.ft. Cardwell Park will feature 16 two and three-bedroom homes and 31 four and five-beds ranging from 643sq.ft to 2191sq.ft.

The Lawns will be the fourth active Wain Homes development on the outskirts of Preston, with the company also building new homes at The Paddocks in Higher Bartle.

Richard added: “The area to the north of Preston has always been popular with homeowners who enjoy a more relaxed way of living but still having great access into both Preston and Lancaster city centres and the wider motorway network.

“Buyers enjoy the market towns and countryside of the Rural Fylde and are just a short scenic drive away from the Lake District, Beacon Fell and the Forest of Bowland. It is the perfect location for growing and established families to put down roots.”