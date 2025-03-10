Vote for Rainbow Hub and give disabled children a voice

Rainbow Hub has made the shortlist in the inaugural Lifelites25 Community Projects and, if successful, will receive a technology package worth up to £25,000 but we need your vote to help us give our disabled children a voice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Being selected will mean we receive a package which includes Eye Gaze technology; IClick switches allowing a disabled child to operate equipment with any part of their body; and Sensory Tents. The equipment enables the children to communicate, play, learn and interact. Although many are non verbal, the technology will allow them to understand cause and effect and participate in lessons. They can develop vital skills that we take for granted gaining independence in every day tasks like switching on lights and using kitchen equipment in Rainbow Hub’s specially developed life skills kitchen.

Lyndsay Fahey, Chief Executive, Rainbow Hub, said, “At Rainbow Hub, we believe that every child should have a voice; disabilities and complex needs should never be a barrier to learning. That’s why we are hoping to introduce life-changing technology in our specialist services to help children communicate, make choices and – most importantly have fun!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone living in Britain and Ireland is eligible to vote once. The vote opens on March 10 and is open until midnight on Sunday 23rd March on

Help children like Filip

www.lifelites.org/lifelites-25/community-voting

Help give every child at Rainbow Hub a voice and please vote today

LIfelites, a charity that provides assistive and sensory technology to every children’s hospice in the UK and Ireland, has announced the organisations in the running for funding to mark its 25th year.

At the end of last year, Lifelites announced it was embarking on an ambitious three-year programme to deliver 21 new assistive technology packages and transformative grants to children’s palliative care services to reach more children and families in a £1.6 million campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vote for Rainbow Hub and help children like Ronnie

It invited applications from community organisations, which support children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

In the first phase of the awards,10 organisations across the UK have been shortlisted to receive £25,000 worth of technology, as well as technical help and training.