Visiting Angels leads the way in staff retention by putting carers first

Visiting Angels, the carer-centric home care provider, has set a new standard for caregiver retention by achieving a national staff turnover rate at an exceptionally low 9% – improving on its already impressive 12%. This success is even more remarkable when compared to the latest data from Skills for Care showing the national staff turnover rate for domiciliary care for 2024 was 29.3%.

In a sector where retaining staff is often a challenge, Visiting Angels continues to demonstrate that prioritising carers’ wellbeing leads to long-term loyalty. Through fair pay, career development and ongoing support, the company has cultivated a culture where carers feel valued and choose to stay – ensuring consistency and quality of care for clients.

Dan Archer, UK CEO of Visiting Angels, explained: “Our commitment to putting carers first isn’t just about ticking boxes – it’s about building a culture where people feel genuinely supported. When carers know they’re valued and have opportunities to grow, they stay – and that consistency benefits everyone. Achieving a 9% turnover rate is proof that a carer-first approach leads to better outcomes, not just for our teams but for clients and their families as well.”

This focus on retention also translates into higher quality care. Every Visiting Angels office assessed by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has been rated ‘Good’, reinforcing the link between staff stability and positive client experiences.

Dan added, “High turnover creates instability, which can undermine trust and continuity in care. But when carers stay, relationships with clients deepen and the standard of care improves. Our approach demonstrates that by investing in carers, we’re also investing in the quality of care we provide. It’s a win for everyone involved.”

By challenging industry norms and demonstrating that staff retention is achievable, Visiting Angels is setting a new standard for the care sector – proving that when carers are empowered, the entire system thrives.

