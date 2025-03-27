Vincents Solicitors appoints new Court of Protection team

Lancashire law firm Vincents Solicitors has appointed a new Court of Protection (CoP) team. Experienced solicitor Nicola Hayes will head up the Court of Protection Department with support from legal assistants Rebecca Wilde, Mary Greenway and Susan Coyne.

The department manages deputyship applications, professional deputyships, lay deputyship applications and Lasting Power of Attorney work for clients who have lost capacity through dementia, Alzheimer’s, illness or injury.

Nicola will also work closely with director Lisa Lodge, head of the company’s Private Client department and a court-appointed Professional Deputy. As a Professional Deputy and Professional Attorney, Lisa manages financial, legal, health and welfare matters for clients who are no longer able to make their own decisions, and become their advocate for life.

Lisa said: “Nicola, Mary and Rebecca are all highly experienced legal practitioners who bring kindness and warmth to their Court of Protection work. This is a very sensitive area of the law where we are working with extremely vulnerable clients and worried families, so having the right team in place is vital.”

Lisa and Nicola are offering free seminars to care homes across Lancashire, to provide support for people with diminished capacity, and the families who care for them.

The team, which is based in the Garstang office, has launched a community project working with local care homes to provide free advice to carers and families.

They are already going into care homes in the local area, providing seminars which focus on the legal aspects of ensuring someone with dementia, Alzheimer’s or a brain injury - and that person’s family - are properly supported for the long term.

The sessions encourage carers and family members to also take care of themselves and not overlook their own needs, especially if they have taken on the legal role of becoming their loved one’s official deputy or attorney.

Nicola said: “Families and carers of people with dementia do an incredible job looking after their loved ones, but many do everything alone and don’t know where to turn when they need help themselves.

Nicola Hayes, head of Vincents Solicitors Court of Protection team with director Lisa Lodge

“Their biggest concern is usually what will happen if they become ill or pass away, who will advocate for the person they are looking after, whether that is their partner, parent, or adult child. We make sure they know what support is available, both now and in the future.

“These are very gentle sessions where we encourage carers and families to talk about their own experiences and highlight their concerns, then we can provide guidance on those specific issues rather than overwhelming people with more information than they need.”

Any care homes or charities wanting more information about Vincents’ Court of Protection community project, or any families seeking support with managing a Lasting Power of Attorney or Deputyship, can contact Nicola Hayes on 07538 668 032.

Vincents Solicitors is a full service law firm headquartered in Preston’s Winckley Square, with six further offices in Chorley, Garstang, Poulton-le-Fylde, Penwortham, and two in Lytham. To contact Vincents Solicitors please email [email protected] or call 01772 26 99 26.