Vale of Lune Harriers holds first Young Persons’ Awards to celebrate next generation

The Vale of Lune Harriers celebrated the achievements of its young members in Lancashire with its first awards ceremony for the under-16s.

The trail hunting organisation, a member of the British Hound Sports Association (BHSA), aims to preserve the skills and traditions of hunting with hounds. Trail hunting involves the hounds following a pre-laid scent trail, in full compliance with the Hunting Act 2004.

Stephen Shepley, Huntsman with the Vale of Lune Harriers, presented the awards. He commented: “Everyone recognised with an award is so important to the future not just of our pack but also the future of rural communities in Lancashire. They are an inspiration to us all.”

Huntsman Stephen Shepley presenting the Best Turned Out award to Walter Ashcroft

The youngest prize winner was Louis Cure, aged 9, presented with the Huntsman’s Choice Award. He has proved himself to be a talented equestrian and has already jumped 30 hedges despite his young age.

Daisy Riley won the Young Member Award, for her superb horsemanship and commitment to trail hunting.

Amy Wallbank was presented with the Bravery Award, having tumbled from her horse on several occasions during the season but always getting back in the saddle.

The award for Best Turned Out went to Walter Ashcroft, who always ensures both he and his horse look immaculate.

Huntsman Stephen Shepley presenting the award for bravery to Amy Wallbank

The Superstar Award was presented to the Bland family, as siblings Gabe, Lily and Kit have made an extraordinary contribution to the Vale of Lune community with their enthusiasm and team spirit.

Eleanor Tomlinson, secretary of the Vale of Lune Harriers added: “The challenge of riding across difficult terrain and working with the hounds provides a range of skills for the participants, not to mention superb outdoor exercise and benefits for our physical and mental health. Young people taking part in trail hunting are also preserving the tradition for future generations.”

Hosted by The Station pub at Caton, in the heart of the Lune Valley, the young people and their families enjoyed a convivial evening with delicious cakes and party bags provided by Shorefields Supplies.

The BHSA supports trail hunting and promotes the welfare and conservation of the 15,000 hounds in England and Wales that take part in trail hunting.