Unwrap a new career in the New Year!

The UK and Ireland's favourite weight loss organisation - Slimming World - are looking for successful members to join their team of self-employed franchisees, with vacancies for new Consultants to start in January!

Across the UK and the Republic of Ireland there are around 47 million people whose excess weight affects their health and wellbeing. We’re on a mission to help as many of those people as possible to lose weight and lead healthier, happier lives through our network of self-employed Consultants and their friendly community groups.

Being a Slimming World Consultant is a hugely rewarding role. It’s a role that gives you the unique satisfaction of helping people to live healthier, happier lives. A role that gives you the chance as a self-employed franchisee to work flexible hours to suit you and your lifestyle. A role in which you’re fully supported to build a successful business.

If you’re a past or present Slimming World member and you’re close to or at your target, we’d love to hear from you. You’ll have already fallen in love with Food Optimising, our healthy way of eating, and have been motivated to get more active through our activity programme, Body Magic. Above all, you’ll be passionate about sharing with others the inspiration, care and empowering support you discovered in your Slimming World group – plus, you’ll be backed by the expert knowledge you’ll receive from our in-depth training.

Touch hearts and change lives as a Slimming World Consultant

This special role needs special people. We’re not looking for any particular qualifications – we’re looking for people who understand and empathise with those who struggle with their weight. People who are instinctively warm, caring and kind, with a sense of fun; who are open-minded and willing to learn how best to help others achieve their weight loss dreams; who have a real passion and drive to share the life-changing benefits of losing weight; and who are willing to go the extra mile to help others lead a healthier and happier life. If this sounds like you, we’re offering all the training and support you need to run your very own successful Slimming World business, and to provide the exceptional service that our members deserve.

This year we're celebrating 55 years of helping our members to change their relationships with food, become more active and live an enjoyable and healthy life. We'd love to reach even more members and right now we're recruiting for new Consultants to join our amazing team in January! If you'd love to find out more, come along to one of our fun an informal Opportunity Events listed below. There's no pressure and no commitment on the day, and you'll be given all the information to decide if this might be the right role for you.

Sunday the 13th of October

10am - 12.30pm

Barton Manor Hotel

PR3 5AA

Sunday the 3rd of November

3pm - 5.30pm

Barton Manor Hotel

PR3 5AA

For more information contact District Development Manager, Fraser, at [email protected] or visit https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/become-a-consultant