University students hoping to drive to international success

A group of University of Central Lancashire* motorsport students are gearing themselves up to test their skills in an international race.

Seven motorsports engineering undergraduates are travelling to Poland next week to compete in the Shell Eco-marathon Europe and Africa 2025.

The students will race a petrol-powered carbon fibre single driver car around the Silesia Ring, in Kamień Śląski, with the aim of using the least amount of fuel over 20kms, while averaging a minimum speed of 15mph.

The group have made a number of major upgrades to the University’s car, which was last raced in 2022, including putting in a new engine, new rear section and upgrading the steering system.

Driver Matthew Simpson

Matthew Simpson, from the Wirral, has been selected as this year’s driver and got behind the wheel during testing on the cycle track at the University’s Sports Arena.

The 21-year-old said: “It’s pretty simple why I’m the driver, it’s a tight squeeze in there and there’s no room to move so as I’m the smallest and lightest of the group then it made sense.

“It’s certainly different to what I normally drive as the two pedals at my feet are for the front and rear brakes, I adjust the speed via a throttle on the left-hand side of the car. It’s taken a while to get used to but that’s why these testing sessions are helpful.”

This year’s car will start the competition, which is expected to attract up to 100 teams from universities across Europe and Africa, with 100ml of petrol in a glass bottled fuel tank. To help with fuel consumption, the team plan on getting the car to speeds between 15 and 25mph and then coasting to save fuel.

L-r Lecturer Peter May, students Abbas Hussain, James Noble, Robert Nichol and Matthew Simpson plus technician Simon Hindle.

Twenty-one-year-old James Noble, from Preston, is one of the students who has volunteered to work on the car this year.

The former All Hallows Catholic High School and Runshaw College student commented: “I really enjoy endurance motorsports, like Le Mans, as it’s about fuel economy and aerodynamics. This is very similar and after coming down to see what it was all about in my second year, I jumped at the chance to sign up for this year’s team.

“As a team we’ve probably spent about 130 hours working on the new changes. The new engine has more potential, but we just don’t know how that will hold up in the competition, and that’s what makes it exciting.”

The Shell Eco-marathon Europe and Africa 2025 takes place between June 10 and 15.

*University of Central Lancashire is proudly changing to University of Lancashire