UK’s leading provider of complex care expands specialist mental health services across Lancashire

Active Care Group, the UK’s leading provider of complex care, is proud to announce a major expansion of its specialist adult mental health services in Lancashire, reinforcing its commitment to delivering person-centred care tailored to individuals with complex needs.

This expansion includes increased capacity at two of their existing residential services Whalley Road and Oswald House in Accrington, as well as the forthcoming opening of a new purpose-built mental health service for women, Bilberry Lodge, located in Rishton.

Whalley Road, a dedicated residential home for men with mental health needs or learning disabilities, will increase its capacity by 3 beds, bringing the total to 12. The service offers a combination of nursing care, rehabilitation, and long-term support.

Oswald House, Active Care Group’s residential service for women with complex mental health needs, will also see its capacity grow by two bedrooms, rising to 13 in total. Oswald House focuses on personalised rehabilitation plans, encouraging residents to build healthy routines and achieve greater independence in a supportive and structured environment.

Bilberry Lodge, a brand-new addition to Active Care Group, will bring a 6-bed mental health residential service for women to Rishton, Lancashire, later this year.

Bilberry Lodge is being developed to offer a welcoming and therapeutic environment for women with mental health needs requiring specialist support. Staffed by a dedicated team of managers, mental health nurses, psychologists, occupational therapists, and support workers, Bilberry Lodge is designed to support each resident’s journey toward stability, independence, and personal growth. The service will be regulated by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), ensuring the highest standards of care, safety, and support.

Keith Browner, Chief Executive Officer of Active Care Group, shared: “We’re proud to expand our provision in Lancashire to meet the growing need for high-quality mental health services. At the heart of our approach is a belief in the potential of every person we support, to build independence, develop confidence, and live fulfilling lives. Bilberry Lodge represents another step forward in our commitment to compassionate, personalised care that empowers individuals across the UK.”

These developments reflect Active Care Group’s broader mission: to provide adaptable, high-quality care that meets the evolving needs of adults with complex mental health conditions and supports their journey toward greater independence and well-being.

For further information about our adult mental health services, please visit the link: https://activecaregroup.co.uk/adult-mental-health-services/

About Active Care Group

Active Care Group specialises in supporting children, young people, and adults with complex needs across the UK to make positive progress and lead happier, more independent lives.

For more than 30 years, we have supported a range of complex conditions, including brain and spinal injury, epilepsy, learning and/or physical disabilities, often involving high-dependency ventilation and respiratory care, and mental health.

Our progressive, personalised care pathways combine clinical expertise, personal support, and therapeutic services in a range of different settings to meet the evolving needs of those we support.

Active Care Group is committed to helping every person they care for feel happy, safe, and empowered.