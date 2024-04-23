Ukrainians visit the Ribble Valley

A group of 17 children and 6 teachers came to the Ribble valley as part of an educational and cultural visit.
By Elizabeth KelleyContributor
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 09:41 BST
A Ukrainian women who came here two years ago on the governments Home for Ukrainian Scheme has organised a visit for her previous school in Ukraine to visit. The group visited and performed traditional and modern Ukrainian song and dance.

They visited Whalley Primary school, Ribblesdale High School and Stoneyhurst College. Whalley Lions provided funding for a Day trip to Liverpool whilst Clitheroe Ukrainian Support Project provided a traditional Lancashire pie and pea supper at Trinity Church Hub.

The Mayor of Ribble Valley Mark Hindle hosted a lunch reception and received a commemorative book from the city of Vinnytsia as an expression of gratitude for tge support from the UK.

The trip was a Great opportunity to share educational and cultural experiences and give the children a break from the stresses of war.

