UK Minister supports £20m regeneration of North West tourist hotspot on seaside walkabout

A UK Government Minister with responsibility for high streets and growth supported a £20m vision to regenerate a seaside favourite with visitors from the North West.

Minister of State for Building Safety, Fire and Local Growth Alex Norris MP met with Rhyl Neighbourhood Board today (Thu), the group tasked with developing a strategy that will enhance the coastal town, create employment, and improve infrastructure over the next decade.

The Minister – whose portfolio includes local and regional growth, and high streets and Investment Zones - held a forum with Board members at the Youth Centre on East Parade.

They highlighted priorities and challenges facing the area, explored the most effective approach to community engagement, and discussed long- and short-term goals in line with the UK Government’s Plan for Neighbourhoods programme.

The Minister (right) with Tony Ward and Gill German MP

Mr Norris then joined a group including chair Craig Sparrow, Denbighshire County Council Leader Cllr Jason McLellan and Corporate Director Tony Ward, Clwyd North MP Gill German, and North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Andy Dunbobbin for a walkabout on the promenade, high street, and parts of central and west Rhyl.

“It was brilliant to visit Rhyl and hear about the fantastic, ambitious plan the local Neighbourhood Board has drawn up for this wonderful seaside town,” said the Minister.

“Our Plan for Neighbourhoods is all about restoring pride in our communities by giving local leaders the resources to regenerate their areas, drive growth and create new opportunities.

“Rhyl promises to be a great example of what can be achieved.”

Minister of State for Building Safety, Fire and Local Growth on the walkabout

Mr Sparrow thanked the Minister for visiting the town and said it was a “very positive” discussion that will help lay the foundations for the Ein Rhyl/Our Rhyl campaign.

“Weexplored our long-term vision for Rhyl, next steps and how we can work together to implement a regeneration plan and work with our communities in the years ahead to bring about change,” he added.

“The Minister supported the direction we plan to take and sharpened our focus on what the timeline and targets should be in the months and years ahead.

“It was a valuable meeting and will be very positive in helping us shape ideas, draw up an action plan and seek out best practice from other areas of the UK in a bid to boost Rhyl’s economy, securing investment and commercial opportunities in a wide range of sectors – there is so much potential.”