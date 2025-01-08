UK Leisure Parks Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence with the Launch of the Diamond Collection of Luxury Lodges

Kitchen

UK Leisure Parks Unveils Exclusive Collection to Mark Three Decades of Innovation and Luxury in the Holiday Park Industry

UK Leisure Parks is thrilled to announce the upcoming celebration of its 30th anniversary in 2025,marking three decades of excellence in providing exceptional holiday parks in stunning locationsacross the northwest.

To commemorate this significant milestone, the company is unveiling itsDiamond Collection—a new line of exclusive, luxury lodges designed to offer an unparalleled level ofcomfort, sophistication, and indulgence to the discerning holiday homeowner.

Since its founding in 1995, UK Leisure Parks has been a trailblazer in the leisure park industry,building a reputation for creating unforgettable getaways that combine modern amenities with adeep appreciation for nature and the great outdoors.

Bed Room

As a nod to the significance of their 30thanniversary, the company has drawn inspiration from the symbol of the diamond, the gemstone thatrepresents enduring strength, brilliance, and timeless beauty. (Diamonds are after all, thecontemporary symbol for a 30 th anniversary)The Diamond Collection of luxury lodges promises to deliver an extraordinary experience, offeringguests a truly lavish retreat with features such as:

Exquisite Interior Design: Each lodge is crafted with elegant and contemporary furnishings,combining style with comfort to create a relaxing, refined atmosphere.

Premium Location: Set in the most sought-after spots within UK Leisure Parks, these lodgesoffer stunning views and an idyllic escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

State-of-the-Art Amenities: Guests will enjoy cutting-edge facilities, including smart hometechnology, spacious sun decks, and high-end kitchens. Each Diamond Collection Lodge comes with a host of special offers including a luxury homewelcome pack of up to £1000.00 in Dunelm Mill vouchers, free site fees until 2027 and up tosix months free gas and electricity.

Lounge

“As we approach our 30th year in business, we are incredibly proud of how far we've come and thecherished memories we’ve helped create for our customers over the years,” said Myles McCarthySnr., founder of UK Leisure Parks. “The Diamond Collection is a true reflection of the journey we’vetaken—from humble beginnings to becoming a leader in the UK leisure park industry. As a familybusiness, myself alongside sons Thomas and Miles Jnr, are looking forward with confidence to thenext 30 years.”

To mark the anniversary, UK Leisure Parks will also be hosting a series of special eventsthroughout 2025, including exclusive VIP experiences and celebratory events across all parks.For more information on the Diamond Collection check out the UK Leisure Parks website. www.ukleisureparks.co.uk