u3a ...Just the tonic for winter loneliness

Loneliness can be challenging during the winter months, especially for those who don’t have the day-to-day interaction we get from full-time work. But for the hundreds of thousands of retired people in the UK, u3a offers a world beyond work, where members can truly connect with others through their interests.

Since its founding in 1982, u3a has grown and grown, and there are now 1,000 u3as all across the UK. Each u3a has a range of interest groups chosen and led by the members. This means that whether members want to learn physics or photography, once they join u3a, they can join existing groups or start new ones. With a membership of approximately 400,000, u3a caters to anyone not in full-time work, providing a unique opportunity to learn, share skills, and have fun.

Along the way, members create meaningful connections and form local communities. Not only does it widen local connections – when you join u3a, you become part of a dynamic, national community, with access to various online activities, virtual events, and volunteer opportunities.

Iain Cassidy, the CEO of u3a, states "Whatever subject you can think of, there is a u3a group engaging in it somewhere, whether it's walking or talking, geology or genealogy, yachting or yoga. The benefits for u3a members, in terms of improving mental and physical well-being and helping them overcome loneliness through increased social connections, are limitless."

Lance from Up Holland u3a, pictured on the right above said, "The Photography group is just one of the many groups I have joined at Up Holland. When I 'signed up' several years ago I was warmly welcomed by all of the members who took me under their wings and who have now become good friends. Up Holland u3a has a great mix of Groups many of which share my own interests. This has broadened my 'post retirement' horizons and introduced me to a like-minded community. Just wish I had more time to join more groups."

Embrace the chance to connect, learn, and thrive with u3a! If you are interested in joining the u3a, simply find your local u3a at www.u3a.org.uk/join or email [email protected]