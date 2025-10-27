Two senior appointments at Vincents Solicitors in Chorley

Vincents Solicitors new convincing expert Dave Lavery is based at the Chorley office

Lancashire’s Vincents Solicitors has recruited two experienced conveyancers to increase the service offering and conveyancing capacity at its Chorley branch.

The firm has welcomed Dave Lavery and Neelam Hussain to strengthen the residential property department.

Vincents’ Chorley branch is one of three conveyancing hubs operated by Vincents – alongside Penwortham and Lytham – making it one of the largest providers of residential property legal services in Lancashire with a total of 40 lawyers and support staff.

Experienced conveyancer Dave Lavery is a familiar face on the Chorley football scene, having been assistant manager at Euxton Villa FC for the last 10years.

He joins Vincents from Adlington Law in Chorley, prior to which he was at DC Law in Southport.

In addition to serving homebuyers and sellers directly with their conveyancing requirements for sales, purchases and re-mortgages, Dave will also work with senior colleagues from across the business to develop the internal IT platform to ensure high quality case management and customer service standards, and will help to train junior staff.

He said: “Vincents is the ‘go to’ law firm for conveyancing in Lancashire, it’s very well-known and well respected within the sector, and the online reviews show clients clearly have a great experience.

“I think that comes down to having knowledgeable and experienced staff who understand what clients want. It’s our job to make a complicated process simple and to keep them updated throughout their transaction.

"The team here is very approachable, everyone is focused on doing a great job for their clients, and we really value being able to provide that local, personal service for this community.”

Neelam joins Vincents from AMT Lawyers in Blackburn. She did her law degree at the Nottingham Trent University and her LPC at Manchester Metropolitan, and has been working in residential conveyancing since qualifying in September 2017.

She said: “I take enormous pride in doing my job well for my clients and helping them through, what can be, a stressful time.

"I chose to join Vincents due to the firm’s reputation for great customer service, and the chance to work with a highly experienced team, to grow my knowledge and progress my career.”

June Caunce, head of the Chorley branch and Vincents’ conveyancing department, said: “I’m delighted to welcome both Dave and Neelam to the team.

"They are both fantastic conveyancers who bring a wealth of experience and lots of new ideas which will be a great boost to the residential property team both here and across the business.”

Established 25 years ago, Vincents has seven offices across central Lancashire and the Fylde Coast with more than 120 staff working for families, individuals and businesses throughout the UK.

Vincents also has specialists in corporate and commercial, property and estate planning, personal injury and clinical negligence, family law, and private client services.