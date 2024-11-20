Two British Army soldiers raising money to support a dying friends daughter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two soldiers from Lancashire are running 72 miles from their camp in Catterick to St Catherine’s Hospice to help raise money for a friend’s 2 year old daughter. They have given themselves 24hrs to complete the run, it will be taking place mid December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reece is 25 with a two year-old little girl and two younger brothers. Reece was complaining of a sore neck back in Nov 2023, he had numerous of tests over the months as he lost the use of his right arm with extensive nerve pain, he was misdiagnosed with parsonage turner syndrome and then discharged with no other treatment, back in August 2024 he ended up in A&E with severe migraines and sickness.

This lead to having more tests, to be told Reece has Terminal cancer not PTS, called Ewing sarcoma, which is extremely aggressive and may only have months to make special memories with his little girl, family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was no treatment offered to Reece, this has resulted in Reece being admitted to st Catherine’s hospice where he will live the remain few months of his life.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Not only has Reece had to come to terms with a cancer diagnosis at the age of 25 but the shocking news of having terminal cancer . The idea of leaving his family and especially his daughter in a short few months has devastated Reece.

Two British soldiers are heartbroken by this news and have decided to run the grilling 72 miles from their camp in Catterick all the way the St Catherine’s hospice in Preston to surprise Reece and present all the funds that have been raised.

With support of friends, colleagues from the British army and close family they are hoping to raise funds to help support his daughter in later life.