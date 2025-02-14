Trust Renal Biopsy course puts Preston on the map

Since 2012, the event has put Preston on the map, drawing nephrologists and nephrology trainees to Lancashire from 48 different countries across four continents to learn techniques of performing ultrasound guided kidney biopsies.

This most recent two-day weekend course at Royal Preston Hospital provided training and teaching, incorporating practical sessions and lectures, with 20 delegates from Ireland, Romania, the Caribbean and across the UK then given the opportunity to put that training into practice in a stress-free setting.

The course is the brainchild of Trust Consultant Nephrologist Dr Aimun Ahmed, who sits on the UK Renal Association International Committee and helps educate and train on kidney disease in developing countries across the world, in his role as an International Society of Nephrology (ISN) Renal Ambassador. One of the ISN’s aims is to promote nephrology and kidney disease by training young nephrologists or sending experts out to educate, teach and exchange experiences – with Dr Ahmed having visited many countries over the past 14 years, including Egypt, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Jordan, UAE, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The society also allows sponsored fellows to come to well-known centres for excellence around the world – of which Royal Preston Hospital is one – to be trained, before returning to their countries to apply the knowledge they have gained. Fellows from approximately 15 nations have come to the Trust to train and observe, spending time in Preston for up to a year.

Dr Ahmed is proud of what the international links and renal courses have achieved in just over a decade: “Over the years we've put Preston on the map - many people across the globe know the Royal Preston Hospital and wish to come and spend time to learn our high standard practices and services. “We have an international reputation that my colleagues and I are eager to continue and build on. It’s good for our patients to give them the trust and the pride that we are serving them to a high standard and people trust us all over the world, and as a teaching hospital, it’s something to be proud of and keep delivering.”

One trainee came from Curacao, the Dutch Caribbean Island, having heard about the course, and Dr Ahmed added: “People are coming from all over the world to spend the weekend in Preston, they aren’t invited, they’ve all found out about us!”

He will keep spreading the word through his role as national lead for teaching and training: “The courses are one part, people coming to spend time with us is the second part, and thirdly I go out as a Renal Ambassador and lead for teaching and training.

“Once a month our renal team in Preston also have an international session where people from all over the world present cases to seek our advice. In September, we had Uzbekistan presenting remotely, October we had Egypt, November we had Bosnia, January was Kazakhstan, in February we’re having Nigeria, and March it is Malta.” Dr Ahmed would like nothing more than to keep running the course in years to come: “It would be great to have more support and keep it going, I’ve been a consultant for 15 years and helped build this, so I don’t want to lose it.”

