Trio of apprentices flying high with Airframe Designs

By Danny Green
Contributor
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 14:26 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 14:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A trio of apprentices are taking off with leading Lancashire specialist Airframe Designs as they develop the skills needed for the modern aerospace industry.

Three new apprentices, Ben Porter, Adam Snelson and Thomas Renshaw, have joined three others at the expanding aerospace company in their five-year apprenticeship development programme.

Ben and Adam are taking the Manufacturing Engineering Degree Apprenticeship at Blackpool and the Fylde College undergoing practical and academic learning, while Thomas is initially focusing on practical upskilling at the company’s additive centre before he also embarks on the course.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ben is developing his skills in the stress analysis part of Airframe Designs, Adam is working in the design department while Thomas is focusing on manufacturing.

Left to right are apprentices Thomas Renshaw, Adam Snelson and Ben PorterLeft to right are apprentices Thomas Renshaw, Adam Snelson and Ben Porter
Left to right are apprentices Thomas Renshaw, Adam Snelson and Ben Porter

Adam said: “The apprenticeship is a good mix of practical and theory with an initial three months at college to focus on practical training. I’m thoroughly enjoying it and want to see through my apprenticeship with Airframe Designs. The company is expanding and it’s interesting work.”

Thomas added: “During my week I can be dealing with software, printing machines of all kinds, helping with maintenance and finding out about new technologies.”

“We’re learning all the time, and the combination of practical and theory really works in what I’m doing,” added Ben.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They have become part of the team at Airframe Designs as it continues to grow its specialisms in producing highly complex components to some of the largest aviation, defence and space organisations worldwide.

CEO of Blackpool-based Airframe Designs Jerrod Hartley said: “We are committed to nurturing talent and by employing apprentices we are developing young people who can help the business. They just need support and training and they are already becoming a valuable part of the company.”

The teams working on specialist components at Airframe Designs span an age range of five decades with skills in design, analysis, certification and manufacturing.

Recent projects undertaken by Airframe Designs include the integration of new systems into heavy lift drone platforms, conceptual design at a platform level for new uncrewed air-systems, test rig and tooling for electric vehicle propulsion systems and most recently the design and analysis of operator consoles for a special mission aircraft.

For more information contact Airframe Designs, tel 01253 400320 or visit the Airframe Designs website.

Related topics:LancashireBlackpool
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice