Transforming lives in Preston: Places for People and StreetGames empower young people through sport

A powerful partnership between Places for People (PfP), the UK’s leading social enterprise, and StreetGames, a national charity who provide access to sport and physical activity for young people, has brought sport, training, and leadership opportunities to young people in Preston’s Tanterton estate.

The initiative, delivered by Preston North End Community and Education Trust (PNECET), engaged 84 young people, supported one into volunteering, and helped five progress into training, demonstrating the power of hyper-local sport in transforming lives.

Part of a national campaign that has reached nearly 2,000 young people across 13 PfP communities, the Preston programme focused on delivering safe, accessible, and engaging sport sessions directly within the community - at the heart of the Tanterton estate. x8g3qyt

Places Foundation – part of PfP – teamed up with StreetGames in 2021 to invest in sport in PfP local communities to improve young people’s access to exercise. The success led to project being expanded last year to include six more areas including Preston.

Preston Project

Jamie Dickinson, Group Head of Social Impact at Places Foundation, said: “The Preston project shows how important it is to deliver sport in the right place, at the right time, and in the right way. By listening to the community and adapting to their needs, we’ve created a safe space where young people can grow, connect, and thrive.

“At PfP, we are committed to making a real difference to the lives of our customers who need it most, and partnerships like this are not only improving health and wellbeing but are also a great way to bring communities together.”

The outcomes reflect the success of the ‘doorstep sport’ model developed by StreetGames and PfP, which focuses on delivering sport in the right place, at the right time, and in the right style to engage young people who are traditionally hard to reach.

Sessions for 10–15-year-olds were held weekly at Tanterton Village Centre, a PfP-run facility ideally located within walking distance for local residents. Activities included three-a-side football, dodgeball, and quieter options like pool, all delivered in a welcoming and inclusive environment. A tuck shop run by a local youth worker added to the sense of community and structure.

Workshops linked to the Kick It Out and Respect campaigns helped nurture positive behaviour and engagement, while older teens were also welcomed and supported through tailored interventions.

Stuart Felce, UK Director, Strategic Business Relationships at StreetGames, said: “The Preston project showed just how powerful local, community-led sport can be when it’s delivered in the right way. By meeting young people where they are, both physically and emotionally, we created a space that felt safe, supportive, and genuinely theirs. The progress we saw, from improved behaviour to young people stepping into training and volunteering, is a testament to the trust built through strong local partnerships and consistent, responsive delivery. It’s these kinds of opportunities that help young people feel seen, valued, and excited about what’s possible.” The success of the Preston initiative highlights the importance of community-led delivery, trusted local partnerships, and responsive programming that adapts to the needs of young people.

Alistair White from PNECET said: “Lots of the young people in the local area are Preston North End fans so when they see staff coming in wearing the kit it gives and extra buzz to the sessions. It means the young people are more confident to talk to us and we can offer incentives like match tickets to reward engagement. It’s massively important that we target areas like Tanterton due it’s levels of deprivation, and we wanted to ensure that the offer was attractive for young people to want to attend.”

With strong local support and a proven model, PNECET, PfP and StreetGames plan to continue building on this success, offering more opportunities for young people to develop skills, confidence, and a lifelong connection to sport.