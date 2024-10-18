Trade up and move in time for Christmas in Burscough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PROSPECT Homes is hosting a Part Exchange event to showcase how home movers can trade in their old home for a new one this weekend (26/27 October) at Bridgemere.

One hurdle to moving is selling an existing home but Prospect Homes can cut out the stress of selling.

Nia O’Sullivan, interim head of sales and customer care manager, said: “The beauty of Part Exchange is that there’s no waiting around, no estate agency fees to pay and no buyers to negotiate with. We become the guaranteed buyer.”

The event will take place between 10am-5pm at Bridgemere on Orrell Lane and Prospect’s trusted financial advisors, RSC, will be on hand to answer any questions.

The Middleton at Bridgemere

Nia continued: “We have a few plots that are available to move into before Christmas, so for anyone wanting to host Christmas in a new home this year, Part Exchange can make this happen. Customers will be able to fill out an application form on the day so we can get the process started and arrange for their existing home to be valued.”

Once the house is valued, Prospect Homes will make an offer and then customers can make a reservation and move into their new home once the sale on their existing property has been completed.

One of the house styles available pre-Christmas is the three-storey semi-detached Middleton, that has direct views of the canal. On the ground floor, this house has a kitchen and dining room at the front of the home, a W/C and a lounge with French doors into the garden.

The first floor is where you’ll find a spacious double bedroom, a single bedroom and a family bathroom. The top floor is where the main bedroom can be found complete with an ensuite shower room and dressing area. It also has a balcony that floods the bedroom with light.

The other home available is a four-bedroom detached Mawdsley. This property has a spacious kitchen, dining and utility room on one side of the ground floor, with a lounge, cloakroom and study on the other side.

Upstairs there are three double bedrooms, the main bedroom with an ensuite shower room, a single room and a family bathroom. This home also comes with a detached garage.

Part Exchange is one of a variety of ways that Prospect Homes can assist with a dream move. Prospect can manage the sale of an existing home via EasyMove and can also offer deposit contributions, cash back, lower mortgage rates and many more options. Customers can even tailor their own personalised deal as part of their Wiggle Room range of incentives.

Prices for homes at Bridgemere start at £315,000 for a Middleton.

Prospective buyers can visit the award-winning show homes during the event to get a feel for the quality and specification of a Prospect home.

To find out more about Bridgemere visit Prospect’s website: www.prospecthomes.co.uk/new-homes/bridgemere/