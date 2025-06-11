Tour de Barchester - local care home workers take on charity cycling challenge

By Samantha Roe
Contributor
Published 11th Jun 2025, 20:05 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 07:40 BST

For the fourth year running, staff from Barchester Healthcare’s care homes and hospitals took on a gruelling cycling challenge, this time from Dumfries to Cheshire. Their aim was to raise money for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation which supports older people and other adults living with a disability or mental health problems by helping them to connect or re-connect with others in their local communities. Set up in 2000, this year marks the Foundation’s 25th year supporting individuals, community groups and small charities all across the country.

Over four days, from June 9th to 13th, a team of Barchester staff cycled over 225 miles through Dumfries, Cumbria, Lancashire and Cheshire, stopping at 17 care homes across Barchester’s North West & Midlands division to meet well-wishers, have a well-earned break and refuel before continuing on their way.

On 11th June 2025 at 3pm the tour stopped at Sherwood Lodge Care Home in Preston where they were welcomed by staff and residents who offered refreshments and entertainment and helped raise funds by holding a sponsored virtual bike ride and a garden party.

To donate, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/tour-de-barchester-25

Sherwood Lodgeplaceholder image
Sherwood Lodge

Tracy Catterall General Manager at Sherwood Lodge Care Home , said: “It was a wonderful sight to see the cyclists arriving at our home, they are absolutely amazing – what a fantastic effort. It was lovely to be able to give them some refreshments and a bit of a pit stop before they carried on their way. Our staff and residents loved helping them fundraise for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation which does such brilliant work helping to connect vulnerable people with their local communities.”

