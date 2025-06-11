Tour de Barchester - local care home workers take on charity cycling challenge
Over four days, from June 9th to 13th, a team of Barchester staff cycled over 225 miles through Dumfries, Cumbria, Lancashire and Cheshire, stopping at 17 care homes across Barchester’s North West & Midlands division to meet well-wishers, have a well-earned break and refuel before continuing on their way.
On 11th June 2025 at 3pm the tour stopped at Sherwood Lodge Care Home in Preston where they were welcomed by staff and residents who offered refreshments and entertainment and helped raise funds by holding a sponsored virtual bike ride and a garden party.
To donate, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/tour-de-barchester-25
Tracy Catterall General Manager at Sherwood Lodge Care Home , said: “It was a wonderful sight to see the cyclists arriving at our home, they are absolutely amazing – what a fantastic effort. It was lovely to be able to give them some refreshments and a bit of a pit stop before they carried on their way. Our staff and residents loved helping them fundraise for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation which does such brilliant work helping to connect vulnerable people with their local communities.”