Time is running out to book top festival campsite ahead of Colne's Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival

Tickets for one of East Lancashire’s most popular festival campsites are selling fast, as music fans from across the country, and beyond, prepare to descend on Colne for the Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival, running from 22nd to 24th August.

Based at Colne & Nelson Rugby Club, the official festival campsite has become a key part of the event’s growing reputation. Offering far more than basic accommodation, the site is known for its excellent facilities, live music, and community spirit, becoming a destination in its own right.

With amenities including hot showers, toilets, a fully licensed bar, freshly prepared food, and live music across five consecutive nights, the site is well equipped to welcome campers, caravans, and campervans. A shuttle bus operates throughout the festival weekend, linking the site with the main venues around Colne.

Camping options include pitches for small and large tents, caravans, and campervans, with full festival camping working out at just £9 per night for small tents. A full camping pass covers Thursday evening through to Tuesday morning, giving visitors extra time to settle in and enjoy the town.

The Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival campsite is a big hit with visitors

Taking place for the 34th time in 2025, the Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival remains one of the UK's top live music events, drawing thousands of visitors annually and featuring a packed programme of international blues talent.

With pitches now in limited supply, festival organisers are encouraging anyone planning to camp to book as soon as possible.

Full information and campsite bookings can be found at: www.bluesfestival.co.uk

Nathan Cutler, Events and Facilities Officer at Colne Town Council, said: “This isn’t just a place to sleep - it’s an extension of the festival. The atmosphere is electric, the facilities are top-notch, and it’s become a real melting pot of music fans from all over the world. We look forward to welcoming them back to Colne every summer.”

The 2025 festival is proudly sponsored by Barnfield Construction, continuing their support of Colne’s thriving cultural and creative scene. Learn more here: www.barnfieldconstruction.co.uk