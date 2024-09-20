TIBHS awarded Microsoft Showcase School Status for fourth consecutive year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tauheedul Islam Boys' High School (TIBHS) has once again earned the prestigious title of Microsoft Showcase School for the 2024-25 academic year. This recognition marks a significant achievement for TIBHS, affirming its place among an elite group of schools globally that exemplify excellence in teaching and learning through the integration of technology.

TIBHS first embarked on its journey toward this distinction in 2019, driven by a vision to harness the power of Microsoft’s Education Transformation Framework to enhance pupil outcomes. The integration of Microsoft technology into the school's educational practices allows TIBHS to break free from traditional classroom constraints, where teaching and learning is no longer defined by traditional school hours or the school building.

Tools such as Microsoft OneNote provide pupils with seamless access to annotated learning materials and recorded teaching notes, enabling them to revisit the lesson at any time and engage with studies at their own pace. This gives teachers greater opportunity to differentiate lessons and to create a more personalised learning experience for pupils. Using digital tools also gives pupils who may have been absent from school due to illness the chance to catch up on missed work, preventing loss of learning. This approach has received positive feedback from parents who appreciate the transparent and accessible nature of their children's education.

In addition, TIBHS has embraced technology as a catalyst for positive change, weaving it into the fabric of their educational programmes to enhance pupil engagement and community collaboration. As part of their GCSE Computer Science studies, Year 11 pupils recently took part in the “Immersive Islam” project. Using virtual worlds to bring learning to life, pupils applied their technical talents to a series of cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences. After meticulous research alongside Islamic scholars, pupils were delighted to showcase their future-ready skills at a special event highlighting the school’s fusion of faith, curriculum, careers, technology and community.

Teachers at the school have also reaped the benefits of TIBHS’s digital transformation. They report a significant reduction in workload, thanks to time-saving core planning and collaborative tools. The use of 'digital inking' – technology that digitally represents handwriting – and other digital marking tools has further enhanced the ability to track pupil progress and provide personalised feedback.

Majid Ditta, Principal at TIBHS, expressed his pride in receiving the accolade for a fourth time: “Our reappointment as a Microsoft Showcase School highlights our commitment to technological innovation. The strategic use of technology has not only created a more dynamic and flexible learning environment, but also empowered our teachers to provide more personalised support to pupils. As we continue to embrace cutting-edge tools, we are excited to set new standards in education, demonstrating how technology can transform both teaching and learning for the better.

“I’d like to personally thank Muhammed Patel, Assistant Principal & SLT Ed Tech Lead, and Uzma Fatakiya, ICT Technician, who were instrumental in securing our Microsoft Showcase School status. I also want to extend my gratitude to the IT Team at Star Academies for their invaluable behind-the-scenes support.”

TIBHS invites Year 6 pupils and their families to attend its Open Evening on Thursday 26 September 2024, from 3.30pm to 6.45pm. Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the school’s state-of-the-art facilities – an exciting opportunity to see first-hand the technological advancements and digital innovations that makes it a standout choice for pupils looking to future-proof their education.