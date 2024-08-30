Thousands raised for local hospice at Holgates holiday park charity event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fund raising event at a Lancashire holiday park raised well over five thousand pounds for a local hospice which cares for people across North Lancashire and South Cumbria. The Ceilidh and family fun day at Holgates Holiday Park in Silverdale raised a grand total of £5,500 for St John’s Hospice in Lancaster.

Michael Holgate, Director of Holgates Holiday Parks, says: “We want to thank all the families who turned out in force on the day and were so generous with their donations.

“The money raised will help a much valued local hospice continue to carry out its incredible work in our community.”

Sue McGraw, Chief Executive of St John’s Hospice, says: "We are so grateful to Michael Holgate and his wonderful team at the Silverdale site. £5,500 is a tremendous donation for a small, local charity like ours. Not everyone wants to come into the Hospice, so we plan to spend the money raised to provide more care in people's own homes through the night.

“We know that caring for someone at the end of their life can be exhausting, the donation from Holgates will allow us to support more people to stay in the comfortable and familiar surroundings of their own home if that is their last wish. We cannot thank the Holgates team enough for their ongoing support of the Hospice."

St John’s Hospice is a local charity which provides free palliative care to patients with life shortening illnesses. It supports patients and families over a population area of 250,000 people from Grasmere to Garstang and from Sedbergh to Morecambe. St John’s has been caring for patients and families at home and in the hospice every minute of every day since 1986.

Holgates is family owned and began operating in 1956. It has 10 holiday parks across Cumbria and Lancashire. Many, including the Silverdale site are within the Arnside & Silverdale National Landscape, renowned for amazing wildlife and scenery.

For more information go to www.holgates.co.uk/ and to find out more about the work of St John’s Hospice go to www.sjhospice.org.uk/