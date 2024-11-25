Third floor’s a charm: Lancashire housebuilder highlights the high life

Families looking for a new home with plenty of space can have their demands met with Barratt Homes’ three-storey properties at its Centurion Court development in Lancashire.

For larger families, a three-storey home may be the ideal solution to flexibility and spacious living, while still having the convenience and space for quality time together.

Located on Longmeanygate in Leyland, Centurion Court is the latest phase of Centurion Village, and features various properties for a wide range of buyers. Barratt Homes has created a video to highlight the excellent location of the development, and keen homebuyers can view this here.

The three storey Kingsville homes offer prospective buyers a spacious open plan kitchen on the ground floor with a study that can also double-up as a fourth bedroom, a room dedicated to hobbies or a play room for children.

BM - 016 BM_CenturianVillage_Leyand_Kingsville_4bed - One of the bedrooms in the Kingsville home at Centurion Village

The first floor boasts a generous living room, ideal for the entire family to relax and unwind after a long day. The living room is accompanied by the main bedroom and an en suite.

On the second floor, there are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom for the benefit of older children and teenagers who can find comfort in their own space.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “The three storey properties at our Centurion Court development have been expertly designed to provide the very best of spacious and modern living for all families.

“We’d encourage anyone interested in learning more about out the properties available to book an appointment with one of our Sales Advisers at the developments.”

BM - 001 - A typical street scene at Centurion Village

Anyone interested in the Kingsville style home can take the video tour of the property from the comfort of their own home.

Alternatively, residents can explore the benefits and flexibility of three storey living by visiting: Create Your Perfect House.

For more information about the range of properties that the housebuilder is building across the county, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.