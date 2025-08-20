Thinking of starting a business in Hyndburn? Free workshops offer local support for aspiring entrepreneurs

Hyndburn Borough Council is offering a series of free workshops this autumn to support local people with ambitions to start their own business in Hyndburn.

Taking place in the heart of the borough at Elmfield Hall, Gatty Park, Accrington, the workshops are designed to guide aspiring entrepreneurs through the key steps of building a successful start-up.

The series begins on Wednesday 3rd September with a session focused on unlocking your business vision and offer. This will help participants shape their ideas, define their mission, and begin building a compelling product or service.

The second workshop, on Tuesday 16th September, explores funding and financial planning, giving practical advice on how to manage start-up costs and create a sustainable financial model.

The final session, on Wednesday 15th October, will cover marketing and sales essentials, helping attendees understand how to promote their business and attract customers.

All workshops will run from 5:30pm to 7:30pm and will be held at Elmfield Hall, a central and accessible location for residents across Hyndburn. The programme offers not only expert guidance but also a chance to connect with others on the same journey.

Councillor Scott Brerton, Cabinet Member for Business and Growth at Hyndburn Borough Council, said: "There are so many people in Hyndburn with great business ideas, and we want to help them turn those ideas into reality.

“These workshops are a practical, supportive way to get started, with real advice and local connections that can make all the difference. Elmfield Hall is the perfect setting to bring people together and support new enterprise in our community."

The workshops are free to attend, but spaces are limited and booking is essential. To register your place, email [email protected]

More information can be found at:

The workshop is part of a programme of business events taking place between September and February, which are funded by the UK Government.

More information about the workshops is available at www.hyndburnbc.gov.uk