The Wheatsheaf (Garstang) to Host Charity Soul Night for Mencap and MoyaMoya UK

The Wheatsheaf in Garstang is preparing to raise the roof, and vital funds, with its upcoming Soulful Flavas Charity Night on Saturday 20th September from 7pm until late.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The evening promises a spectacular celebration of music, food, and community spirit. Guests can look forward to timeless soul and Motown hits, retro-themed décor, and dancefloor-filling classics that will transport everyone straight back to the glitterball era of the 70s and 80s. The soundtrack to the night will be provided by a fantastic line-up of DJs: Simon Leigh, Debbie Leigh, Dave Burke, and Julie Valentine.

Tickets are priced at £16, which includes a welcome drink (a glass of prosecco, a pint, or a soft drink) and a traditional “chicken in a basket” or “scampi in a basket” supper, served between 8–9pm. For those who prefer a more casual option, tickets are not compulsory: guests are welcome to join the event for free, with voluntary donations encouraged on the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funds raised on the night will go to two important charities: Mencap and MoyaMoya UK.

Charity Soul Night

About Mencap

Mencap is the UK’s leading charity for people with learning disabilities. Its mission is to create a society where everyone is valued equally, listened to, and included. The charity delivers life-changing services, from supported housing and employment opportunities to social and community programmes, while also campaigning tirelessly for equal healthcare and the breaking down of stigma and barriers.

About MoyaMoya UK

MoyaMoya UK supports those affected by MoyaMoya disease - a rare and progressive condition where arteries at the base of the brain become blocked, increasing the risk of strokes, particularly in children. With no cure currently available, the charity plays a vital role in raising awareness among healthcare professionals and the public, providing support to families, and funding research into better treatments and potential cures.

The Wheatsheaf

The Wheatsheaf’s Community Spirit

This event continues The Wheatsheaf’s proud tradition of combining entertainment with charitable giving. Over recent years, the pub has hosted a wide variety of fundraising evenings, from quiz nights and bingo with Garstang’s Lady Mayor to live music events, raising thousands of pounds for good causes such as the Matthew Hesmondhalgh Memorial Fund, CRY, and St John’s Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the management team, Jac and Michelle, Soulful Flavas is another chance to show what makes The Wheatsheaf so special.

“We’ve always believed The Wheatsheaf is more than just a pub, it’s the heart of the community,” said Jac. Michelle added “Events like this bring people together for a great night out, but they also make a real difference to incredible charities that rely on community support.”

With retro food, brilliant DJs, and the chance to dance the night away while supporting two worthy causes, Soulful Flavas is set to be a highlight of Garstang’s social calendar.