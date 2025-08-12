The Wellbeing Farm in Edgworth, Lancashire, wins TripAdvisor Award

The Wellbeing Farm has won a prestigious Travellers' Choice Award from TripAdvisor, for the second consecutive year - shining a spotlight on its exceptional quality and appeal.

The wedding venue, located in the scenic Lancashire countryside of Bolton, sits atop a gentle hill surrounded by lush pastures. The farm is home to several sheep and a few charming llamas that often partake in the celebrations.

The award is a testament to the remarkable customer service provided by the passionate and dedicated staff who craft unforgettable wedding experiences that keep couples returning year after year.

Founder Celia Gaze expressed her joy, saying, “I’m buzzing – two years in a row feels pretty special. It’s a wonderful validation for the team after another whirlwind of weddings, corporate events, and llamas dressed in bow ties."

She highlighted the vital role of the staff in creating such a memorable atmosphere. She remarked, “The award belongs to everyone here -from the talented chef who designs mouthwatering family-style menus, colorful Buddha bowls, and vibrant buffets, to the dedicated wedding organisers who truly go the extra mile, and the attentive event staff who ensure every wedding runs smoothly.”

Liv Chase, the marketing manager added: “From our perspective, the customer always comes first. We form genuine friendships with each couple, learning every intimate detail about their wedding as we attend all the planning meetings. “The other day, we prepared 95 beautifully arranged boxes of wedding favors. I can’t think of any other wedding venue that would go to such lengths. One of our brides even forgot her veil, and our wedding coordinator drove back to her house to retrieve her sister’s veil, ensuring the bride didn’t miss a beat. This commitment to going the extra mile likely contributes to why we've won this award.”

The Wellbeing Farm is a truly magical destination. Spanning 30 acres of breathtaking landscape, it was one of the first venues in the UK to gain Certified B Corp status, showcasing its commitment to social and environmental responsibility. With aspirations to achieve Net Zero by 2030, the farm proudly hosts sustainable, zero-waste events that eliminate unnecessary single-use décor and minimize landfill waste.

Their planet-positive initiatives range from tree planting to sourcing fresh, local produce. The Wellbeing Farmhouse serves as the perfect setting for planning dreamy weddings and conscious celebrations that focus on genuine connections rather than letting the event overshadow the individual.

The venue hosts Certified Conscious Celebrations, sustainable corporate events, and quirky, unforgettable weddings. The Wellbeing Farm is where sustainability seamlessly intertwines with joy, creating celebrations that leave a lasting, positive impact. Most importantly, it is a place that is completely and unapologetically unique.

Find out more at: https://thewellbeingfarm.co.uk/

The Wellbeing Farm is owned by Celia Gaze – who began the farm 12 years ago. Then she was a stressed-out NHS manager and new mum – who had hit a breaking point.

Life felt like a never-ending cycle of work, stress and exhaustion.

There had to be something more. With a spark of inspiration and a leap of faith, she swapped corporate burnout for a farm in Edgworth.

She set about transforming her partner Stephen’s run down farm into a wellbeing venue. She rebuilt the farm and tried several business models before settling on weddings and when she tied a bow tie on a llama she struck gold. The business went viral and bookings skyrocketed.