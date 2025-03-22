The Wellbeing Farm celebrates its 12th Birthday with a new rebrand and website

The Wellbeing Farm in Edgworth will mark its birthday milestone by launching a new website and the world's first Certified Conscious Celebration badge – a mark of sustainability for businesses that want to adopt more environmentally friendly practices.

Celia Gaze, 55, established her farm on her 43rd birthday, making it somewhat of a double celebration. The Wellbeing Farm captured viral attention by dressing llamas in bow ties at the weddings she hosted.

Now, her commitment to sustainability sees her hosting corporate events at her B-Corp-certified venue.

Those who host or attend events will automatically be given a Conscious Celebration badge and a social media and marketing toolkit to showcase their green credentials on their web pages.

The new website features four main sections that tell the story of the farm and its people. It reflects the farm's essence and offers important information to potential customers. The website also features a brand new calendar of events, including the farm's first celebration of life and an alternative funeral including llamas.

Earlier this month, Celia launched National Conscious Day to motivate businesses and individuals to make a 'hope pledge' for positive changes. She aspires to create a movement influencing the local business community, ultimately leading to a larger event nationally and internationally next year.

The farm is also preparing for a summer of sustainability events, including B-Corp Fest on June 5, featuring prominent speakers championing environmental causes.

Nikki Barlow of Luminite Design, who manages The Wellbeing Farm's website, developed the new website.

She said: "Celia and I go back 15 years. We lived in the same village, and our husbands were friends. One day, she asked me to design her website; I've been doing it for about 11 years. Celia always has brilliant ideas, and we understand each other well."

As conversions dipped across industries post-COVID, Nikki suggested a complete rebranding and came up with the idea of launching a new badge featuring the llamas.

"It was The Wellbeing Farm for 10 years, but I didn't think it represented what it is today. Once a Wellbeing Retreat, farm, and cookery school, it has evolved into a wedding venue focused on sustainability. Celia wanted to expand into corporate events, so I thought, why not implement accreditations?"

Celia embraced the idea, and after researching, Nikki developed a concept for an accreditation badge for businesses that host events at the farm.

Nikki added: "I think the farm changed when she put bow ties on the llamas. I've been involved for over a decade and witnessed its growth. Those bow ties helped the farm go viral, rapidly increasing weddings from five to 45 in just months.

Celia transformed her business overnight with that one idea.

The entire story is detailed in Celia's book, Why Put a Bow Tie on A Llama.

Nikki explained: "The farm's success hinges on the llamas in bow ties, so the brand should reflect that in its design, improving brand awareness around the llamas. We decided to keep the 'W' but included a llama. I also conceived the idea for a new badge. It's been a collaborative effort with lots of input, and it will go live on Sunday (23 March)."

For the farm, sustainability is the next chapter, emphasising their own corporate accountability for their environmental impact, while encouraging others to be conscious.

"The brand must reflect both wedding and corporate aspects. Currently, it leans more towards weddings, but as the business expands, sustainability and corporate events will be as important if not more. I'm working on the branding and redesigning the website to be future-proof and reflect all facets of the business.

Nikki added: "The website will aim to be as carbon-neutral as possible, featuring a badge indicating it's hosted with a green foundation. We intend to minimise the carbon footprint by using eco-friendly hosting companies and optimising site performance, including hosting videos via platforms like YouTube rather than directly on the site."

The farm works with local suppliers to ensure genuine sustainability, including the local butchers, the church and more.

Nikki added: "Everyone in the village supports The Wellbeing Farm, and the village of Edgworth has a strong community focus. Everyone takes pride in its sustainability efforts and The Wellbeing Farm also supports local causes.

"I love working with Celia, and I genuinely want it to succeed, and I am excited about Conscious Day and where it might lead."

Celia added: "I am excited for the world to see the brand new website. We are heading in a bold new direction as we launch Conscious Day and our summer of sustainability events. We look forward to helping more businesses achieve their goals to be more sustainable and conscious. Of course, they will enjoy seeing our friendly llamas too."

Head over to the new website https://thewellbeingfarm.co.uk to see for yourself.