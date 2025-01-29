The UK Truck and Tractor Pull
Saturday 10th May, 12.00 till late and Sunday 11th May 10.00 - 1800
Tractor Pulling, the world's most powerful and exciting motor sport returns to the North West this May at Scorton Showground's purpose-built pulling tract with a bigger programme than ever before.
An exciting Lancashire weekend of high-octane action is on offer and, as well as a full BTPA (British Tractor Pulling Association) Championship round, there is a fabulous Truck Show, fairground, beer tent and live entertainment on the Saturday night.
Woodacre Lodge Farm, Hazelhead Lane, Scorton, Nr Preston, Lancashire PR3 1BN. uktractorpull.co.uk.