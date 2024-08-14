The Skills Network is providing a funded leadership course for the Lancashire area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Skills Network, one of the largest online education providers in the UK, has opened enrolment for its Skills Bootcamp in Leadership and Management, a UK Government funded course available to those in the Lancashire area.

The Skills Bootcamp in Leadership and Management looks to tackle local skills gaps by furthering the professional development of employees, and aspiring employees, across all sectors in Lancashire.

Participants will receive valuable technical skills in recruitment, risk management, team leadership, supervising, customer service and performance from The Skills Network’s experienced tutors. Additionally, upon completion, any participant seeking a new job role will be guaranteed a job interview as part of the programme.

Local employers looking to upskill their current staff can also take advantage of the course, with small/medium employers only required to contribute 10% of the associated training fees and large employers 30%.

To ensure the accessibility of the Skills Bootcamp in Leadership and Management, the course operates on a flexible structure that allows students to study and complete materials at a time that works for them, and around other commitments. Taking 12 weeks to complete, students will be overseen by a learning support advisor from The Skills Network that supervises them across group learning sessions and an online assessment.

Wendy Dodson, Projects Director Bootcamps at The Skills Network, said: “This is an invaluable opportunity for those living in Lancashire to receive a very high standard of training at absolutely no cost. With a considerable amount of input from industry experts, the skills woven into this course are the kind that can lead to long, successful careers.

“We’re delighted to have been selected by the Lancashire Skills and Employment Hub to deliver our Skills Bootcamp in Leadership and Management in this area, and we hope that both businesses and employees alike realise the value of this opportunity to upskill.”

Dr Michele Lawty-Jones, director of the Lancashire Skills and Employment Hub said: "Employers have fed back through the Local Skills Improvement Plan in Lancashire that leadership and management skills are needed in their businesses. We are delighted to welcome the Skills Network to the provider network across Lancashire who are delivering a plethora of Skills Bootcamps. We are looking forward to working in partnership to enable residents to secure great jobs, and businesses to succession plan and upskill their leaders and managers."

For information surrounding eligibility and other FAQs, please visit: https://lanbootcamp.theskillsnetwork.com/