The Nativity story with a fresh, new twist!

Down in Higher Walton, the Nativity has arrived in All Saints church, but not as you might expect!

The resident vicar, Rev Hannah Boyd and her curate, Rev Danny Abraham as well as a team of hardworking volunteers have transformed the inside of the church into an interactive Nativity experience called 'Journey to Bethlehem', following the success of their 'Narnia trail' two years ago.

It is a completely free, self-guided and immersive event that will guide people of all ages in seeing, hearing and even feeling the greatest story ever told, the Nativity story, in a brand new way.

Rev Danny says "Here at All Saints, as well as in Holy Trinity Hoghton, we are committed to making our churches as accessible to everyone, not just at Christmas, but throughout the whole year. The 'Journey to Bethlehem' is another example of how we are committed to sharing the loving welcome of God with our local community and beyond, and our hope is that people's lives are transformed by encountering the story of Jesus' coming into the world for themselves in a fresh new way".

The experience is running until December 12th and is suitable for all ages, with more details on opening times and dates on the event poster.