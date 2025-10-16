The Coastal Radio DAB Local Hero Awards returns for it's third year.

Local Heros Logo on Screen

The Awards celebrate the unsung heroes from the local community and includes categories such as Young Achiever, Carers of the Year and Community Champion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The glittering award ceremony was held at the Grand Hotel on Blackpool's sea front and sponsored by Blackpool Council.

Over 600 nominations were received this year and it was down to three judges to decide on the winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Musical acts from the local community opened the awards along with speeches from the sponsors of the event.

Paula Davies, Elaine Smith MBE, George Wincott

Paula Davies, Founder and Owner of Coastal Radio DAB, said "This is such an important event, as it celebrates all that is great and good about the local people in the community". "It gives me great pleasure to be involved in these awards as giving back is one of Coastal Radio's core values".