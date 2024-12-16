The Best Shared Ownership homes in Broughton

A sought-after suburb on the fringes of Preston, Broughton has long been a popular choice with those looking for a close-knit community within easy reach of great transport links across the country.

Just a short drive from both Preston and Blackpool, as well as further afield including Liverpool, Manchester and Leeds, the popular village is nestled just a short drive from major transport links in Lancashire.

Broughton has seen a significant amount of new development in recent years, but has enviably retained its village feel - with an active community, great local schooling and plenty of culture helping to ensure its enduring appeal.

There are currently multiple developments offering homes available through the Government's Shared Ownership scheme, whereby buyers purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the unowned portion.

D'Urton Grange has a range of Shared Ownership homes in Broughton.

A popular choice for those unable to buy outright in the area they want to live, we’ve tracked down two of the village’s best Shared Ownership options for those looking to move in the new year.

D’Urton Grange - A thoughtfully designed development from Laurus Homes, D’Urton Grange offers a range of two-, three- and four- bedroom homes through Shared Ownership. With contemporary design and a red brick exterior, homes offer flexible living for the whole family, as well as good sized gardens – all surrounded by beautifully landscaped grounds. Prices start from £50,750 for a 25% share of a two- bedroom home.

Pinfold Manor – A popular Wain Homes development, two- and three- bedroom Shared Ownership homes are available to purchase through Home Reach, which recently took home a Highly Commended at the First Time Buyer Awards 2024. Ideal for those on the hunt for their first family home, the open plan layouts and built-in storage have been key selling points for buyers so far. Homes are available to buy through Home Reach from £46,238 for a 25% share – with deposits from just over £2000.

Find out more about Shared Ownership on www.gov.uk.