The best Father’s Day activities in Lancashire and Blackpool

Father's Day is fast approaching on Sunday 16th June so now’s your chance to show your dad how much he means to you. Whether your dad’s into food, drink, sport, relaxation or adventure, Lancashire and Blackpool will have something he’ll love.

Gemma Logan, party expert from leading Blackpool events company Fizzbox, shares their ideas for the best Father’s Day ever!

Celebrate Father's Day with a fun-filled round of crazy golf! Navigate through wacky obstacles, laugh at missed shots and cheer for those hole-in-ones. It’s a perfect way to spend quality time together, enjoying the friendly competition and playful challenges. Whether your dad is a huge golf fan or a newbie, the whimsical courses promise lots of laughs in a light-hearted atmosphere.

Father's Day activities for 2024

Escape rooms are the perfect Father's Day adventure! They offer an exciting, interactive experience where you and your dad can team up to solve puzzles and crack codes. It’s a fantastic way to bond, test your problem-solving skills and enjoy some laughs along the way. Whether you're uncovering secrets or making a daring escape, cracking codes or solving mysteries, you’ll have a blast.

Transport your dad to an alternate world where you can all have fun and try something new. You could send him to a US-style prison bar with Alcotraz, encourage him to take on the Crystal Maze, see if he can identify a killer in a murder mystery experience or get him playing a real life version of The Traitors. The possibilities are are endless.

Get active and show off your footie skills with footdarts, a quirky activity that combines the excitement of football with the precision of darts. You’ll play with special velcro footballs and a giant, inflatable dartboard. Footdarts is the perfect blend of sport and fun where you can challenge dad to hit the bullseye with a football. Your dedicated event coordinator will keep score and set you hilarious challenges.

Celebrate Father's Day in style with a whisky tasting. You can explore distilleries or take part in a workshop where you’ll sip on a range of rich, flavorful whiskies and learn about the art of whisky making with your dad. It's a fantastic way to bond over a shared interest and treat yourself to delicious drinks. Raise a glass to your amazing dad and give him a Father's Day he'll cherish forever!

A classic activity for Father’s Day, who doesn’t love a slap up meal out? With its vibrant culinary scene, Brighton offers a variety of restaurants to suit every taste. Enjoy fresh seafood or fish and chips by the seaside, tuck into international cuisines or indulge in classic British grub. The lively atmosphere, stunning views and delicious food create the perfect setting for celebrating dad. It’s a fun and relaxing way to show your appreciation.

Spend this Father’s Day laughing your heads off at a comedy club. Treat the world’s best dad to an evening of hilarious stand-up performances where top comedians deliver punchlines and jokes that’ll have the whole audience in stitches. Expect a varied line up with something to get everyone giggle. You might even see someone from TV! Get ready for a fun-filled night that will leave dad grinning from ear to ear!

For Star Wars fans, Jedi Training is a dream come true. Your dad can live out his childhood fantasies of wielding a lightsaber and fighting for The Resistance or Dark Side. A professional trainer will teach you how to hold, strike and defend with a lightsaber. Once you’ve mastered the basics, you’ll graduate to battlesabers and learn a choreographed routine.

Celebrate Father's Day with a round of Footgolf, combining the best of golf and football. Tee off on a traditional green but swap your golf club for a big old boot as you drive the ball down the course with your foot. Sharpen your aim to avoid becoming the butt of jokes when your ball ends up in a tree or bunker. It's a fantastic game filled with laughter and banter.

