The Battle of Bamber Bridge

By Gillian Coward
Contributor
Published 22nd May 2025, 19:47 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 07:52 BST

The US troops deployed across Britain from 1942 were in segregated units. The US military authorities, with the support of the British authorities, attempted to impose a form of Jim Crow segregation on the 120,000 African American troops. In Bamber Bridge British troops and civilians allied with the black American troops and resisted racist practices. A full-scale mutiny erupted on the 24th June 1943.

Dr. Alan Rice will outline the dramatic and tragic events of that night in 1943 and examine the significance of what has become known as the Battle of Bamber Bridge.

Monday 13 October 2025 7.15pm - 8.30pm

Members Free of Charge, Visitors £5.

Black US American soldiers in Bamber Bridge 1943.Black US American soldiers in Bamber Bridge 1943.
