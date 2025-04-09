Tesco shopper selects The Hollins High School to receive a £5,000 donation.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hollins High School is celebrating after being selected by a Tesco customer to receive a £5,000 donation.

On Saturday 15th March, Tesco customers at Accrington Abbey Street Esso Express were given the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find a golden version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token.

The Hollins High School was one of three local charities that customers could vote for to receive the £5,000 Golden Grant as part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme.

Mrs Nagina Johnstone, Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Coordinator at The Hollins High School, said: “On behalf of The Hollins High School community, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for awarding us the grant towards the creation of our outdoor sensory garden. This wonderful opportunity will have a lasting impact on our students, providing them with a peaceful and enriching space to engage with nature.

"Your generosity and support mean the world to us, and we are excited to bring this project to life. Thank you once again for your kindness and commitment to our school’s development."

Over one hundred Tesco stores across the country took part in the Golden Grants event, with £500,000 in total being donated to good causes that help children and young people.

Stronger Starts helps schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, as well as purchasing equipment for healthy activities.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco said: “We are incredibly proud to award Golden Grants to over one hundred schools and local projects, supporting the vital work they do for our children and communities. Since we launched our grants programme in 2016, more than £120 million has been given to more than 67,000 local schools and community groups.”

Golden Grants are part of Tesco’s £8 million Stronger Starts grant programme, which is delivered in partnership with the charity Groundwork UK.