Tesco launches Stronger Starts Apprenticeship programme in Lancashire

Tesco opens its Stronger Starts Retail Apprenticeship programme and calls on young people in Lancashire interested in a career in retail to submit their applications. The programme is part of the retailer’s commitment to help young people achieve a stronger start in life.

The UK’s biggest grocer and largest private sector employer is working with Lifetime Training and The Prince’s Trust to offer 150 young people the opportunity to gain a Level 2 National Standard in Retail and experience in all aspects of the retail industry.

The programme, which starts in September, is one of the few apprenticeship programmes that does not require applicants to have any qualifications or experience when they start. However, after completing the apprenticeship, they will have achieved the equivalent of 5 GCSE passes.

This fully paid apprenticeship is delivered by Tesco’s partner Lifetime Training and will take a minimum of 12 months to complete. The programme will include a blend of learning activities and hands-on experience on the shop floor. Those joining without a GCSE grade pass or equivalent in maths and English will gain these during the programme.

To support young people making the transition from education to the world of work, the programme offers a network of people to support them every step of the way, including expert 1-1 pastoral support from The Prince’s Trust and a dedicated Lifetime apprenticeship coach as well as support from the store team.

Emma Taylor, Tesco Chief People Officer said: “We’re really excited to be opening our Stronger Starts Retail Apprenticeship to applicants and helping young people in our communities to get on, especially in those areas where it could be harder for them to get a stronger start in life.

“Our Stronger Starts Retail Apprenticeship is open to all young people but we’re particularly wanting to hear from school leavers who are aged 16-18 years who haven’t managed to obtain any GCSEs, as well as those with qualifications. We want to help passionate and flexible young people on to the work ladder and to make the first step in an exciting and rewarding career with us.

“They will work hard to develop new skills, build their confidence and learn about all aspects of retail. At the end of the programme, we hope they will be ready to develop further and become a shift leader at Tesco.”

· Places are available at Blackpool Clifton Extra, Burnley Extra, Padiham Superstore and Clitheroe Superstore.

· Applicants can apply for the programme here: https://www.tesco-programmes.com/apprenticeships/stronger-starts-retail/