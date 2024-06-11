Teas up for Lancashire unit’s patients!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tea, coffee and cordial as well as biscuits are all available to refresh and relax patients after Rosemere Cancer Foundation agreed to fund the drinks and snacks, plus paper cups and wooden stirrers, at the request of clinic sister Samantha Lawler.
To pay for the service for the next 12 months is costing the charity £624 but it has received a grant of £500 from the Duchy of Lancaster Benevolent Fund to help it cover costs.
Rebecca Arestidou, who is Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s Trust, Grant, Fundraising Impact & Project Officer, said: “We are extremely grateful to the Duchy of Lancaster Benevolent Fund for supporting us with this project.
“Providing patients and those waiting with them with a brew and a biscuit or a cold drink might seem quite trivial but we all know how a cuppa can you make feel that bit better. It’s more about helping patients take a moment to settle and focus.”
The unit sees approximately 120 newly referred patients per week of which around 20 to 30 will become breast cancer patients.
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region's specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.
The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients' cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk