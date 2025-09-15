Among those to tackle the event’s 30 military grade climbs, hauls, leaps, muddy crawls and cold water plunges set out over the Beat-Herder music festival site near Gisburn was a group of 16 colleagues from Preston’s Conlon Construction, who were led by company chair Michael Conlon. The company is supporting Rosemere Cancer Foundation as its charity of the year this year.

A second group of six work mates from Burnley’s Beta Solutions Ltd, which supplies floor cleaning machinery to local businesses, was joined by a posse of clinical and non medical staff from both the Royal Preston Hospital and Chorley and South Ribble Hospital to complete the team.

Through sponsorship from their friends, family and work colleagues, Team Rosemere’s weekend effort looks on course to raise more £20,000 for the charity.

Fundraising manager Sue Swire, who also took on the challenge with her daughter Kelly Bradley, said: “Congratulations to everyone in Team Rosemere for signing up, turning up and staying the course! It was really tough going but the camaraderie among the team, as well as the general atmosphere around the event, made it a lot of fun too.

“Our thanks also extend massively to our Born Survivor team sponsor, Lancaster’s W&B Civil Engineering. It supported us when we made our Born Survivor Ribble Valley debut last year and backed us again this time around. We are also incredibly grateful to everyone who sponsored any member of our team. We are planning to be back for next year’s event. If anyone would like to join us whether individually or corporately, just get in touch as we are able to offer subsidised charity places.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit rosemere.org.uk

Rosemere Cancer Foundation's 2025 Born Survivor Ribble Valley team

Team Rosemere cross the start line with baseball cap sporting Michael Conlon, (centre), chair of Conlon Construction, leading off a group of 16 office and site staff from the company

Team Rosemere walk nervously to the start of the 10k assault course