Team growth across all disciplines at Cassidy + Ashton’s Preston office

Preston-based architectural, planning, and building surveying firm Cassidy + Ashton has bolstered its team with five new appointments, reflecting the company’s continued success and rising demand for its multidisciplinary services.

Leading the latest wave of appointments is Luke Broadhurst, who brings his expertise to the practice’s architecture and design team as an architectural technologist. Having honed his skills at Aldrock Surveyors for over five years, Luke has gathered a wealth of experience, particularly in the residential housing sector.

Luke has a proven track record leading projects from concept to completion and is working towards achieving chartered membership with the Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists (CIAT).

In addition to Luke’s arrival, the Cassidy + Ashton building surveying team in Preston has welcomed Tom Howard, an experienced building surveyor specialising in design and specification work. The department is further strengthened with the appointment of apprentice building surveyor Alasdair Sloss, and secretary Kellie Jackson.

The planning department at Cassidy + Ashton’s Preston office welcomes graduate town planners Leon Armitage-Dorrington, and Amber Wilkinson, who brings additional skills in urban design. These new recruits represent the next generation of professionals poised to contribute to the firm’s ongoing success.

The team’s expansion comes at a time when Cassidy + Ashton is securing significant projects across various sectors. The team is currently leading the planning and design on several higher education projects and is behind the design of GVS Filter Technology’s cutting-edge £14 million UK headquarters near Lancaster, currently under construction.

In a major win, Blackpool Council recently reappointed Cassidy + Ashton to continue to provide architectural and planning consultancy services for the council’s multi-million-pound Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone development. This reinforces the practice’s reputation in delivering key regional projects, particularly in Blackpool, where they’ve been working with the council on the Enterprise Zone development since 2020.

Cassidy + Ashton’s building surveying team in Preston is also involved in public sector projects, notably working with the Blackburn Diocesan Board of Education on its Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme (PSDS), aimed at reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency in its schools.

With its growing portfolio, Cassidy + Ashton’s recent hires signal the firm’s commitment to nurturing both experienced professionals and emerging talent, as the practice continues to establish and grow its client portfolio across the North West.

Alban Cassidy, director and Chartered town planner at Cassidy + Ashton, said: “It’s always pleasing to welcome new people to Cassidy + Ashton. Experience and professionalism across all disciplines are the backbone of our practice. Luke and Tom both bring valuable skills. In addition, fresh from their studies, Leon, Amber, and Alasdair will bring new perspectives that keep our team innovative and forward-thinking.

“By offering opportunities to individuals at all stages of their careers, we ensure the continued evolution of our practice while maintaining a high level of specialist skills.”