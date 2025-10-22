Team Fudge it!

After a 12 month battle with cancer, Rachel received care at St John’s Hospice, where she sadly died at just 38. The overwhelming outpouring of love and donations for her and the Hospice was incredible, raising over £5000. Just two months later the fundraising began, marking what would have been Rachel’s 39th birthday. Her family and friends took on a challenge Rachel wanted to complete, but never got chance. The group completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks on the wettest and foggiest day in September, raising money for St John’s Hospice and Bay Hospitals Charity.

Rachel’s motto was ‘fudge it’ which means have a go, try your best and have fun! In that spirit her family have taken to fundraising. Her sister Jenny got a last minute place in the London Marathon and went from couch to marathon in just 12 weeks! She raised over £8000 for Cancer Research UK and included ‘fudge it’ videos on social media.

Other fundraising includes the 31 Miles in January challenge, a boxing match, Land and Sea event and calf sale. Rachel's husband Michael and cousin Josh also completed the Great North Run and fudged it for Rachel on social media too, raising more money for St John’s Hospice.

This September, to celebrate Rachel’s 40th birthday, her family organised a black tie dinner and auction, with auction prizes ranging from signed football shirts to a cattle footbath! The evening raised a whopping £34,765.

Alison, Rachel’s sister, said “Rachel was a much-loved and proud Mum, wife, daughter, sister, aunty and special friend to many. Rachel was such a positive person with real inner strength and we have tried to follow her example and live by her motto ‘fudge it’ – to have a go, have a laugh and do your best. This has been an important part of our fundraising, staying true to Rachel’s own ‘fudge it’ videos when she did the Great North Run in 2022.’

Michael, Rachel's husband, added ‘Rachel described the care she received at the Hospice as 5*, and we are proud to be able to do our bit to support their work, but we couldn’t have done it without the amazing generosity of the people and businesses that have supported us – thank you.”

In total, the family have raised over £57,000 for St John's Hospice, £3,450 for Bay Hospitals Charity and £8,132 for Cancer Research UK.

